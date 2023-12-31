The Seattle Seahawks are getting two offensive weapons back ahead of a Week 17 game against the Steelers.

The Seattle Seahawks are getting some good news ahead of a key Week 17 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Seahawks are expected to have both DK Metcalf and Kenneth Walker III for the game, per ESPN. Both players are expected to produce for the Seahawks offense.

Seattle is 8-7 on the season and looking to close out their year on a high note. Both Metcalf and Walker help the team's offense under quarterback Geno Smith. The wide receiver Walker is only two yards away from having a 1,000 yard receiving season. He has five receiving touchdowns in his last four games played, going back to a monster performance against the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 30. In that game, Walker finished with 6 receptions for 134 yards with three touchdowns.

Walker, a running back, is battling a shoulder injury. On the season, the rusher has 774 yards on 192 carries. He also has seven rushing touchdowns. Walker has seen his role decrease in the red zone for the Seahawks. He only has one rushing touchdown in the last two months. Despite that, he still has seen a good amount of carries, rushing at least 16 times in the last two games for the Seahawks.

The Seahawks can still reach the NFC playoffs, but need to win out against the Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals in the next few weeks. The Steelers also enter the game Sunday with a 8-7 record. The two teams have a lot to play for as a loss certainly hurts a team's chances for a winning season and possible trip to the playoffs.

Seattle and Pittsburgh kick off Sunday at 4:05 Eastern.