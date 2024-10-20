Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was carted to the locker room with a knee injury in their Week 7 game against the Atlanta Falcons. Metcalf landed awkwardly on his upper body after going up for a leaping reception and being hit in his lower half by safety Justin Simmons. After testing out and jogging on the knee, the Seahawks medical staff sent him off to the locker room for further attention.

Metcalf was having a productive game against the Falcons. He collected four of his seven targets for 99 yards and a touchdown. Just before halftime, Metcalf secured a huge 31-yard touchdown reception that extended the Seahawks' lead to 17-7.

After the game, head coach Mike Macdonald said the team was optimistic about the injury, according to Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic.

Seahawks proving to be legit playoff contenders

The Seahawks' defense stepped up big in the second half, forcing multiple turnovers. Kirk Cousins threw two interceptions and lost a fumble, which was recovered for a touchdown. Atlanta started the second half hot with a 14-play drive that went 79 yards in 7:17, making it a 17-14 game. But the Seahawks responded with 17 unanswered points, and the matchup finished in a 34-14 blowout for Seattle.

This was a relatively even game in terms of yardage. Atlanta gained 385 total yards compared to Seattle's 339. The Falcons were 8-for-15 on third down and 2-for-2 on fourth down. Yet the difference in the game was boiled down to execution. Atlanta was able to string together a few great drives, but stalled out consistently in the second half with three-and-outs and turnovers.

Seahawks CB Coby Bryant and DB Julian Love combined for 20 total tackles, two interceptions and two passes defended. Geno Smith completed 18-of-28 for 207 yards and two touchdowns.

Seattle had three long drives go for touchdowns. Their ball-control offense worked well against the Falcon's defense. Near the start of the second quarter, they went five plays for 56 yards. Kenneth Walker III, who was questionable to start this week, scored on a 20-yard run to extend the lead to 10-0.

After the Falcons big drive to start the second half, the Seahawks answered right back with a nine-play, 63-yard drive where they controlled the clock for 4:25. The drive was punctuated with another KW3 touchdown, this time securing a 17-yard reception for the score.

A few drives later, the game was blown wide open when Boye Mafe forced a Kirk Cousins fumble, which Derick Hall recovered for a 36-yard fumble return touchdown. The scoop and score pushed the Seahawks' lead to 31-14.

The 4-3 Seahawks face the Buffalo Bills in a tough home contest in Week 8 on Sunday, October 27, at 4:05 p.m. EST.