The Seattle Seahawks head to Atlanta to take on the Falcons as they look to rebound after now losing three-straight games most recently taking the loss on Thursday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers as they come into week 7. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Seahawks-Falcons prediction and pick.

Seattle (3-3) started off the season hot winning three in a row but they are now on a three-game skid after taking the loss at home to the San Francisco 49ers 24-36. Now, the Seahawks will take a trip to the East Coast to take on the surging Atlanta Falcons in hope of finally righting the ship and getting back on track this Sunday in Week 7.

Atlanta (4-2) has struggled to a 1-2 start in 2024 however, the Falcons have been surging ever since their home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs winning each of their last three games. They most recently blew out divisional foes the Carolina Panthers where they put 38 points their highest point total of the season. The Falcons will be welcoming the Seattle Seahawks to town as they look to extend their winning streak to four in a row in Week 7.



Why The Seahawks Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Seattle Seahawks are poised to upset the Atlanta Falcons on the road in Week 7, despite being 2.5-point underdogs. Seattle's high-powered passing attack, led by quarterback Geno Smith, will be the key to victory. The Seahawks boast one of the league's top aerial offenses, averaging over 276.7 yards per game through the air. This potent passing game, featuring dynamic receivers DK Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Tyler Lockett, will pose a significant challenge for Atlanta's secondary, which has had trouble containing high-octane offenses like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints.

Another factor working in Seattle's favor is their extra rest and preparation time. Coming off a mini-bye week after their Thursday night game, the Seahawks have had additional time to heal injuries and fine-tune their game plan. This extended break could prove crucial in addressing their defensive struggles, particularly against the run. With their explosive offense and the benefits of extra preparation, the Seahawks are well-positioned to secure a road victory and snap their three-game losing streak in Atlanta.

Why The Falcons Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Atlanta Falcons are primed to secure a victory against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, extending their winning streak to four games. Atlanta's formidable ground attack, spearheaded by the dynamic duo of Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson, will be the key to dismantling Seattle's struggling run defense. The Seahawks have shown significant vulnerability against the run, ranking 27th in the league and allowing an average of 144.7 rushing yards per game. This weakness plays directly into the Falcons' strengths, as they've demonstrated their ability to dominate on the ground, evidenced by Allgeier and Robinson's combined 200-yard, three-touchdown performance against the Panthers.

Defensively, the Falcons are well-positioned to contain Seattle's passing attack, which has been the Seahawks' primary offensive weapon. Atlanta's pass defense ranks 9th in the league, allowing just 193 yards per game through the air. This solid secondary will be crucial in limiting the impact of Seattle's receiving threats, DK Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Tyler Lockett. Additionally, the Falcons' home-field advantage cannot be overlooked, despite their 1-3 ATS record at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season. With the odds favoring Atlanta by 2.5 points and their recent momentum, the Falcons are set to capitalize on Seattle's weaknesses and secure a hard-fought victory in Week 7.

Final Seahawks-Falcons Prediction & Pick

The Falcons are poised to cover the 2.5-point spread against the Seahawks in Week 7. Atlanta's potent ground attack, spearheaded by Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson, will exploit Seattle's struggling run defense, which was torched by fourth-string running back Isaac Guerendo for 99 yards on 10 carries. The Seahawks have shown vulnerability on the road, failing to cover in their away games this season. Conversely, the Falcons' defense has been solid, particularly against the pass, which should limit the effectiveness of Seattle's aerial attack. With home-field advantage and momentum from their three-game winning streak, Atlanta is likely to control the tempo and secure a victory by at least a field goal, covering the spread.

Final Seahawks-Falcons Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Falcons -3 (-110), Over 50.5 (-115)