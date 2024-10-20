The Seattle Seahawks will have their top running back for Sunday's clash with the Atlanta Falcons. Despite appearing on the injury report late in the week due to an illness, Kenneth Walker III is active and ready to play in Atlanta, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“On his 24th birthday, despite his questionable injury tag due to an illness, Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III is active,” Schefter reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Sunday is also a festive occasion for Walker, as he's celebrating his 24th birthday. His suspicious illness tag combined with a birthday in Atlanta led fans to hilariously speculate why Walker was actually in danger of missing Sunday's game.

“Kenneth Walker III going on the injury report because he was severely hungover from his birthday party is giving Jordan Flu Game vibes,” one commenter posted on X. Another added, “Bro went to an IV bar and had some Gatorade and said ‘We good' after a long night.”

Walker's fantasy owners were especially thrilled by the news that he would be playing as well.

“WALKER FANTASY OWNERS ARE HYPE! (I’m one of them),” one fan posted.

Regardless of why he was actually on the injury report, having Walker in the lineup is going to be a major boost for the Seahawks, who need to find some more balance on offense. Geno Smith is being asked to do far too much for that unit right now, and it falls on Walker and Zach Charbonnet to get the ground game going and prevent them from being one-dimensional.

Walker has already missed some time this season due to injury, but he has still managed 234 rushing yards, 136 receiving yards and five total touchdowns in just four games this season. He doesn't get a lot of press, but the Seahawks' running back has quietly become one of the top runners in the league.