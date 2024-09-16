Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf shined bright in Foxborough in the Week 2 clash against the New England Patriots. His 10 receptions for 129 yards was highlighted by a 56-yard touchdown that sent social media into a frenzy. His touchdown celebration caught the eye of many, even Metcalf himself. He mentioned after the game that he was paying homage to one of the Founding Fathers.

“You know the picture of George Washington trying to cross the Delaware River, that’s what I was trying to impersonate,” Metcalf said, chuckling. It was terrible.”

Even though the touchdown celebration wasn't up to his standard, his performance certainly was. After a three-reception, 29-yard game in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos, the former Ole Miss receiver was due for a breakout. The 129-yard game comes as Metcalf's first of the 2024 season, and his first since Week 17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The game also marks his first 100-yard-plus game with 10 or more receptions since the 2023 NFC Wild Card Round against the San Francisco 49ers.

Can Seahawks, DK Metcalf continue the success from Week 2?

They definitely can, as long as they keep utilizing Metcalf. He has three seasons with 1,000 receiving yards or more since entering the league in 2019. In Metcalf's second season with quarterback Geno Smith, he had 16.9 yards per catch, the highest yards mark of his career. Although the Seahawks have Tyler Lockett and Jaxson Smith-Njigba, Metcalf is too good of a weapon to not use.

Lockett is entering the 10th season of his career. While he was used as a deep threat and is still effective, Metcalf is poised to continue his prime. Lockett is notorious for avoiding injury and big hits, while Metcalf isn't afraid of the contact. The 6'4, 235-pound receiver can make big plays and take a big hit while doing so. He's proven to be a security blanket in man-to-man coverage whenever a big play is needed.

The two-time Pro Bowler looks more fluid in Ryan Grubb's offensive scheme as opposed to former offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. The constant movement, variety of routes, and working to get Metcalf involved have already paid dividends. His first 100-yard game doesn't come as a surprise, and it likely won't be the last.

Regardless of the failed celebration, Metcalf helped propel his team to a tough victory against the Patriots. The Seahawks are 2-0 and first in the NFC West. They'll aim to prepare for their Week 3 duel against the Miami Dolphins, who recently lost Tua Tagovailoa to a concussion.