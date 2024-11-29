The Seattle Seahawks will face the New York Jets in Week 13, and two of their top targets will be available.

Both DK Metcalf (shoulder) and Tyler Lockett (knee) practiced in full on Friday and are expected to play on Sunday, per The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar. The two wide receivers were DNP on Wednesday and Thursday because of minor health issues.

On top of that, tight end Noah Fant is also expected to return here after missing the last three games with a hamstring injury. The Seahawks offense looks to be at full strength for quarterback Geno Smith. Seattle has won two straight and now sits above .500 with a 6-5 record. They've recorded back-to-back wins over divisional opponents in the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals.

While Jaxon Smith-Njigba has led the way for the Seahawks downfield with 66 grabs for 755 yards and four touchdowns, Metcalf and Lockett are also producing. DK has 46 receptions for 697 yards, while Lockett has reeled in 38 catches for 495 yards. However, Metcalf did miss two games earlier in the season due to an MCL sprain.

This is an important contest for the Seahawks, who are now in first place in the NFC West. It's also Geno's first time returning to MetLife Stadium since leaving the Jets. Having a relatively clean bill of health is definitely helpful, even though New York isn't exactly a daunting opponent.

Head coach Mike Macdonald gave updates on Metcalf and Lockett:

“He’s good. He’s ready to go,” Macdonald said about DK.

“I wouldn't call it hurt. It's just that time of year. Guys are battling, nobody feels 100% out there. But yeah, he's a tough son of a gun,” Macdonald said of Lockett.

The Seahawks head into Sunday's game as a very slim road favorite. With the NFC West completely up in the air, Seattle will be hoping to grab their third straight win and stay in first place.