The Seattle Seahawks are headed cross-country for a Week 13 matchup with the New York Jets. They sit tied atop the NFC West after a sluggish win over the Arizona Cardinals last week. Now, they enter a winnable matchup in New York that could mark their seventh victory of the season. Before the matchup with the Jets, we'll make our Seahawks Week 13 bold predictions.

The Seahawks escaped a physical game against the Cardinals with no new injuries. That is huge for the game on Sunday, as they need to get their offense rolling. They only scored one touchdown in the 16-6 win and won because of their ascending defense. The Jets defense is floundering and their offense has become impossible to watch throughout the season. With a playoff spot up for grabs in the West, Seattle must keep pace with Arizona, who blew out the Jets earlier this season.

If Seattle can grab this win, they will be in a great spot to win the NFC West. Let's find out if they will in our Seahawks Week 13 bold predictions.

Geno Smith has a turnover-free game

Geno Smith has struggled with interceptions this season. The Seahawks lost a game to the Rams earlier in November because of two red-zone interceptions by Smith. He leads the league with 12 and it has been one of the biggest issues for the team this season. Smith needs to fix the problem and he will against his former team with a turnover-free game.

The Jets thought they hit a home run with their 2022 draft. Garrett Wilson is still a star, but Jermaine Johnson is hurt and Sauce Gardner has been brutal this season. With Garnder not having the season people expected him to have, the Jets have not picked up many interceptions. They only have two through 11 games. Jordan Whitehead had three in Week 1 against the Bills last season.

That is great news for the Seahawks and Geno Smith. If he can cut out the turnovers, Seattle can be a great team and make a deep playoff run. A favorable matchup is a great place to start cutting out the interceptions and he has one against the Jets.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba scores two touchdowns

The Seahawks have three great receivers for Smith to get the ball to. With DK Metcalf garnering so much attention from defenses, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tyler Lockett are very important. Smith-Njigba has been a star in the past four weeks, with at least 69 yards and three total touchdowns. As the Jets' defense continues to struggle, they will allow Smith-Njigba to score twice.

As one of the breakout receivers of the season, Smith-Njigba has kept the offense afloat through tough times. Now, Mike Macdonald's defense is starting to turn a corner and will the team to victory. That combined with a great Smith-Njigba performance should lead the Seahawks to another victory

Seahawks win by double digits

The Seahawks will win this game by double digits. This is the first game the Jets have played since the report on Woody Johnson's involvement in the organization. It's their first game since Joe Douglas was fired. And it's their seventh game under interim coach Jeff Ulbrich, who is 1-5. Everything points to another dumpster fire December in New Jersey. The Seahawks will be the beneficiaries of that again.

The two previous predictions were about the offense, who should dominate a decimated Jets defense. But this one hinges on the defense, who scored a touchdown against the Cardinals while only allowing six points. Macdonald was hired because of his dominant defense with the Ravens last season and it has finally come to the Pacific Northwest.

The Seahawks head to the Meadowlands to face the Jets on Sunday at 1 p.m. According to FanDuel, Seattle is favored by 1.5 points, is -120 on the money line, and the over/under is 42.5.