Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has been raving about how talented rookie running back Ken Walker III has been in his short tenure with the franchise. Unfortunately, the second-rounder was dealt a potentially serious injury blow, Carroll confirmed on Tuesday.

Carroll told reporters, via ESPN’s Brady Henderson, that Walker III missed practice on Tuesday due to a hernia issue.

“Ken (Walker)’s got a little hernia thing that he’s working on and we’ve got to get through that,” Carroll told reporters. “It’s something that we can attend to and all that.”

How long could Walker III be out?

There’s no timetable for the former Michigan State product’s return, but the Seahawks are “shooting for” him to be ready for Week 1 against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. However, that might be unlikely depending on the severity of the injury.

If Walker III does need surgery then his status for the season opener and beyond is in doubt.

Walker III looked solid in his NFL debut in a loss to the Steelers last week, carrying the ball five times for 19 rushing yards while adding an eleven-yard reception to his ledger. Walker III was expected to be running back Rashaad Penny’s backup this season with an eye on taking over the starting role in 2023, but that injury could derail the Seahawks’ plan.

Penny, who is no stranger to injuries, was dealing with a hamstring injury in training camp, but he appears to be healthy for now. The Seahawks also can feature Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas while Walker III recovers.