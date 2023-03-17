Seahawks, ex-Giants safety Julian Love agree to $12 million contract

The Seattle Seahawks have added another name in NFL Free Agency, this time planning to sign safety Julian Love from the New York Giants, he confirmed in a text to CBS NFL Insider Josina Anderson on Friday.

“Agreed to terms with Seattle,” he told Anderson.

“Former Giants’ safety Julian Love reached agreement today on a two-year, $12 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks, per sources,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter added. “Deal confirmed and negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Seahawks had an in-person discussion with the young free agent defender on Thursday, per Schefter, and it looks like it took less than 24 hours for him to decide to join Seattle.

The 24-year-old Love was the No. 61 player on Pro Football Talk’s list of Top 100 free agents. The 2019 fourth-round pick of the Giants had his best year last season, starting 16 games after primarily being a backup for the first three years of his NFL career, per PFT.