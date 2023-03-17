Quantcast

Seahawks, ex-Giants safety Julian Love agree to $12 million contract

Julian Love, Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks have added another name in NFL Free Agency, this time planning to sign safety Julian Love from the New York Giants, he confirmed in a text to CBS NFL Insider Josina Anderson on Friday.

“Agreed to terms with Seattle,” he told Anderson.

“Former Giants’ safety Julian Love reached agreement today on a two-year, $12 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks, per sources,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter added. “Deal confirmed and negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha.”

The Seahawks had an in-person discussion with the young free agent defender on Thursday, per Schefter, and it looks like it took less than 24 hours for him to decide to join Seattle.

The 24-year-old Love was the No. 61 player on Pro Football Talk’s list of Top 100 free agents. The 2019 fourth-round pick of the Giants had his best year last season, starting 16 games after primarily being a backup for the first three years of his NFL career, per PFT.

It’s clear the Seattle Seahawks are taking an aggressive approach to NFL Free Agency in 2023, after already signing ex-Denver Bronco Dre’Mont Jones. The Seahawks signed Jones to a three-year, $51 million contract when NFL Free Agency opened on Monday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The 26-year-old was a massive get for Seattle; he was a game-breaker in 2022-23 with 47 tackles, 6.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss and 10 quarterback hits over 13 games for the Broncos last year.

With their star quarterback in Geno Smith locked up and Jones signed, Julian Love is another great addition for a Seahawks team looking to take the next step in 2023.

