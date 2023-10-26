30-year-old defensive end Frank Clark's three Pro Bowl appearances all came during his time with the Kansas City Chiefs, which is what led most NFL insiders and analysts to assume that when Clark eventually made a decision on where he would go next, he would be reuniting with his former team, the Seattle Seahawks.

This turned out to be only partially true.

Frank Clark did reunite with his former team, it just wasn't the Kansas City Chiefs. Before making his mark on a Super Bowl champion in the AFC West, Clark began his career in the NFC West with a Seattle Seahawks team that had just been to two consecutive Super Bowls and was still considered a reliable contender in the NFC. Clark, a 2nd Round pick out of Michigan in the 2015 NFL Draft, was already making a huge impact by his second season in Seattle, notching ten sacks despite only starting five games. He followed that up with a 13-sack season two years later.

Now Frank Clark's career has come full circle. He'll be returning to Seattle to bolster a Seahawks team that is 4-2 and looking to crack that upper echelon of contenders within the NFC, and he may be able to make an impact as soon as this weekend, according to CBS Sports Insider Josina Anderson.

I’m told Frank Clark has passed his physical & is on his way to sign with the #Seahawks, per source. There’s a possibility he may play this weekend vs the #Browns. pic.twitter.com/TclchBAM4V — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 26, 2023

If this seems abrupt, it should be noted that the Seahawks regime is largely the same since Frank Clark left in 2019. Pete Carroll is still the head coach, and John Schneider is still the general manager. And apparently in his heart, Frank Clark is still a Seahawk.