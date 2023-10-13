The Kansas City Chiefs lost one of their key players on defense during the offseason. Frank Clark, one of KC's pass-rushers during their Super Bowl era, was released following a contract dispute. Clark was eventually picked up by division rivals Denver Broncos to bolster their defense. Unfortunately… Clark's tenure in the Mile High City ended on a low note.

After just six games, Frank Clark was released by the Broncos. Almost immediately after his release, Chiefs fans on X started clamoring for the team to take back the former KC pass-rusher. Take a look at some of the reactions from fans that want him back in Arrowhead.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

It's an interesting idea for the Chiefs. On one hand, Kansas City's defense has been playing incredibly well this season. Their edge rushers in George Karlaftis and Mike Danna have been solid this season, anchored by the presence of Frank Clark in the middle. They also have rookie Felix Anudike-Uzomah and the suspended Charles Omenihu waiting in the wings at the RDE position (Clark's main position with the Chiefs).

RECOMMENDED
NFL Week 6, NFL Week 6 picks, NFL Week 6 predictions, NFL Week 6 odds

NFL picks, predictions, odds for Week 6: Cowboys edge Chargers

Tim Crean ·

Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes gets real on why Chiefs are lucky despite offensive woes

Gerard Angelo Samillano ·

Frank Clark, Broncos

Broncos make final decision on Frank Clark

Tim Crean ·

At the same time, though… adding more depth to a championship team never hurts. The Eagles showed last season that having a consistent rotation in your front seven is a good thing. Clark won't be asked to produce the same way he did in Kansas City before. Having him on the Chiefs' roster could prove to be crucial down the line.

The Chiefs have a bye week of sorts after their win against the Broncos on Thursday night. Perhaps they could use that time to evaluate whether Clark could be a good addition for them this season.