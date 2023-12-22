Geno Smith finally returns from injury for the Seahawks' Week 16 game.

The Seattle Seahawks maintained competitiveness without Geno Smith in the lineup. However, after Drew Lock capped off a great performance, it sounds like the team will gladly bring Smith back to the starting lineup.

Smith suffered a groin injury that sidelined him in Week 15 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Luckily for them, Lock held it down and led the Seahawks to a big upset win. However, Geno Smith is officially set to return in Week 16 against the Tennessee Titans, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“After not playing the past two games due to his groin injury; Seahawks' QB Geno Smith is off this week's injury report and expected to start Sunday vs. the Titans.”

This is great news for Seattle as they'll have their starting quarterback return for the final stretch of the regular season. Although Lock played well, the Seahawks are better off having Geno Smith under center. So, this is a crucial development for this franchise. Especially considering they're fighting for a spot in the playoffs.

Smith's return is just perfect timing for the Seahawks. Seattle will play the Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Arizona Cardinals to close out the season. Having Geno Smith under center will be crucial for their playoff hopes. He gives the team their best chance at winning out.

We'll see how it plays out though. The Titans aren't a team that will just roll over and die despite being eliminated last week by the Houston Texans. Either way, Geno Smith is going to play and the Seahawks will be a team nobody wants to play at this stage of the season.