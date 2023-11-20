The Seattle Seahawks are hoping QB Geno Smith's elbow injury isn't a long-term concern after Week 11's loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith raised alarm bells about his injured elbow when talking after Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

When asked about the injury, Smith admitted it felt “a little sore, not the best, but God is good,” per the Seahawks' John Boyle. The QB said “we’ll see how it goes” when asked about his availability for next week's matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

The issue for Smith is that Seattle's Week 12 game is on Thursday night, a short week that will leave him less time to recover.

The injury occurred late in the third quarter. Rams' All-Pro Aaron Donald hit Smith, and Donald's left arm banged into Smith's right (aka throwing) arm. Smith was relieved by backup QB Drew Lock for multiple series, but did return for the Seahawks' final drive, which ended with a failed 55-yard field goal attempt by Jason Myers.

Smith finished the day 22-for-34 passing for 233 yards and a touchdown. Lock's extended cameo was rather disastrous. He completed just two of his six pass attempts for three yards, and threw an interception.

On the next offensive series, the Rams took the lead on a 22-yard field goal. That score would be the difference in the game.

Based on Sunday's loss to the Rams, if Smith were to miss an extended amount of time due to injury, the Seahawks would be in trouble. Lock inspired no confidence with his play. Pete Carroll will have to hope Smith is a quick healer, or his team could be in serious trouble.