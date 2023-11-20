After a tough Rams game, Pete Carroll unveiled a huge update on Geno Smith before they deal with the 49ers on Thanksgiving.

Geno Smith has been the offensive engine of a Seattle Seahawks squad that is keeping their postseason hopes alive. Outgunning Matthew Stafford along with escaping tough tackles and sacks from the Aaron Donald-led Los Angeles Rams secondary is tough. He looked poised to make a run after their win. But, fans might need to lower their expectations as Pete Carroll disclosed his quarterback's probable status ahead of their Thanksgiving clash against the San Francisco 49ers.

Pete Carroll has unveiled that Geno Smith endured bruises on his triceps amid their loss to the Rams, per Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. This makes it unlikely for the Seahawks quarterback to be ready to face Nick Bosa and the insanely good 49ers defensive squad.

This will be a huge loss to the Seahawks. Not only will they slide down to a five-loss record if they lose, but they will also find it hard to look for a playmaker like Smith. His importance cannot be understated in their run for a postseason berth. Against Matthew Stafford and the Rams, he notched 223 passing yards on 22 completions. A passing touchdown to DK Metcalf made it all the sweeter.

But, once Carroll pulled him out of the game, the Seahawks offense looked lost. They could not score for the whole of the fourth quarter which spelled their unfortunate loss. Drew Lock will have to step up if they wish to win in Thanksgiving.

Will the Seahawks see another breakout star when they face the 49ers or is this it?