The Seattle Seahawks have a very exciting 2023 NFL season lying ahead after a surprise year last year. All of the surprise from last year's playoff appearance was in thanks to Geno Smith and his AP Comeback Player of the Year season. Smith turned last season into a massive contract extension this NFL offseason, and now he heads into this year with Seahawks fans expecting really strong quarterback play from him. Smith undoubtedly expects the same, and he has the talent on his offense that could lead him to another Pro Bowl caliber year. Kenneth Walker broke out as a rookie running back last season, and rookie running back Zach Charbonnet figures to form a formidable duo with Walker out of the backfield for Seattle. On the outside, the Seahawks will once again be trotting out star wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, while they are also expecting big things from tight end Noah Fant this season. Still, none of these guys will prove to be the make or break player for the Seahawks this year. In reality, the make or break player for Seattle for the 2023 NFL season will be rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

The Seahawks drafted Jaxon Smith-Njigba with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of the Ohio State University. Smith-Njigba dominated for the Buckeyes two seasons ago, but he missed all of last year with an injury that caused his draft stock to dip. Nevertheless, he was still taken by the Seahawks with the 20th pick, and he now figures to be the X-factor on the offense this season. Seattle's offense will look pretty much the exact same besides the addition of Smith-Njigba and Charbonnet, and although the growth will be there for everyone, defenses will have a much better idea of how to guard the guys that have been there. This is the primary reason that when the 2023 NFL season starts, Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be the make or break player for the Seahawks potential success.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

This year will again be defined by the success of Geno Smith at quarterback for the Seahawks. Given how good he looked last year, the contract he was given this offseason, and the poise and leadership it is said he brings to the locker room in Seattle, Seahawks fans can expect consistency from Smith in 2023. Turning to the rest of the offense, Kenneth Walker, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett have proven that they can be consistent guys for the Seahawks. Walker is currently nursing a groin injury that his him week-to-week, but there is no concern that he will miss serious regular season time. With Walker in the backfield, Seattle will be able to expect a good rushing output as well. This puts a lot of responsibility on the Seattle wideouts to play good football in 2023.

DK Metcalf has shown flashes of elite wide receiver play in his four career seasons so far. He surpassed 1,000 yards last year and had the most receptions of his career at 90, although his touchdown production dipped a little. Still, Metcalf has shown he can be a consistent target for Smith, much like Tyler Lockett. For both Russell Wilson and Smith, Lockett has become the safety net that every good quarterback needs. Lockett has made a career out of being one of the more durable receivers in the NFL, and he is just as much of a deep threat as he is a consistent option in the short game as well. Still, Lockett and Metcalf don't project to bring a new dynamic to the Seahawks offense that they haven't already had, and Kenneth Walker will have to face defenses this year that are ready for what he can bring to the table. This is why Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the make or break player for the Seahawks.

Smith-Nijgba comes to Seattle with some of the most explosive college tape from a wideout over the last few seasons, including a few outings that saw him post simply video game numbers. The speed and quickness he brings is similar to Lockett, but he is a much more explosive athlete that can run a greater route tree. Not to mention, he has the potential to open up the field for every single one of the Seahawks skill players; if he dominates, all of the sudden the Seahawks pretty sound offense from last year has another elite option that makes everyone's life easier. There is plenty of talent across the Seattle offense, but they could turn into a truly dominant unit if Jaxon Smith-Njigba lives up to expectations in his rookie season.