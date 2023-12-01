After a disastrous final play dashed any hopes of defeating the Cowboys, Geno Smith revealed the Seahawks' curious plan on the play.

Just a bit short. In a refreshing twist from past Thursday Night games, the battle between the Seattle Seahawks and the Dallas Cowboys ended up being a barnburner. Both teams seemingly threw defense out the window, with the game devolving into a scoring contest. In the end, though, the Seahawks fell short of their goal on the final play.

With enough time to keep their drive alive, the Seahawks dialed up a play for DeeJay Dallas. However, things seemingly went awry when Micah Parsons sprang free to pressure Geno Smith. The result was as predictable as you'd expect: Smith was unable to get the pass off, and the game ended.

Interestingly, though, that play was apparently by design. Yes, Geno Smith said that the Seahawks planned for Micah Parsons to be unblocked, per Gregg Bell. That's certainly a… decision.

“Geno Smith says the #Seahawks’ last play was by design: right tackle pinches down vs 0 blitz, Micah Parsons unblocked off the edge, and he just couldn’t get the pass over him to RB DeeJay Dallas in the flat. Parsons unblocked with the game on the line? That was the scheme.”

That's… fascinating, for lack of a better word. Looking back on the play, you can see how that was the case. DeeJay Dallas seemed to try and get a chip block on Parsons to slow him down before going to the flat.

However… the Seahawks seemed to forget the fact that it was Micah Parsons they were leaving unblocked. He was simply too fast for Dallas to chip, and by the time DeeJay sprang free… Parsons was all over Smith's face.

There's no sugarcoating it: that was a bizarre playcall at best and outright horrendous at worst. The Seahawks had a chance to get a huge win. Instead, they're left with egg on their faces.