Though the 2023 NFL Free Agency period officially starts March 15 at 4 p.m. ET, per league rules, teams and free agents can agree to terms on a new deal before this start date. Already, fans and media pundits alike have seen several marquee players nab themselves new frameworks to lofty paydays and, on Monday, quarterback Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks came to an agreement on one of their own.

ESPN’s Brady Henderson confirmed that the league’s reigning Comeback Player of the Year is heading back to the Emerald City on a three-year, $105 million deal.

Soon after this report surfaced, social media threads were flooded with takes on the signing, and taking part in the festivities on Twitter was former Pro Bowl quarterback and current ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III, who praised Smith not just for his newly attained financial security, but for the path it took him to get there.

“What a story Geno Smith is. Starter for 2 years, then a Back up for 6 years. They wrote him off but he ain’t right back tho. In year 9, he had career highs in Completions, Yards, TD passes, Completion % and QBR. Now he is writing his name on a 3 year 105 million contract. LOVE IT,” Griffin tweeted.

Similar to RGIII, Geno Smith came into the NFL as a high-profile collegiate prospect who, soon after his arrival, saw his career trajectory plummet due to varying circumstances.

Now, nine years after being selected as a high-upside second round pick by the New York Jets, it appears the 32-year-old has finally managed to live up to his pre-draft expectations, and the Seahawks have rewarded him accordingly.

Smith finished off his 2022 campaign with 4,282 passing yards and 31 total touchdowns to go along with a quarterback rating of 100.9 and a Pro Bowl selection, the first of his career.