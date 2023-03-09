The Seattle Seahawks have the rare opportunity to select at No. 5 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft next month because they acquired the pick in the Russell Wilson trade last offseason. The question is, do they select a top-notch QB despite just signing Geno Smith to a new three-year, $75 million extension? Well, if the organization does so, the veteran signal-caller is all-in to not only compete with them but also mentor the youngster.

“I’d say it’s both. I love to compete, so I’ll compete with anybody,” Smith said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’m also gonna help them out as much as I can. Same as we did with Drew [Lock]. Our QB room is so tight knit and we’re all so connected that we act as one. Whether it’s a young guy or someone else, I’m gonna help that player just like any other player on our team be the best that he can be because that’s my job as a leader.”

There’s no I in team and Smith knows it. He’s a team-first guy. Geno’s comments come just a day after inking a new deal and Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll hinting at Seattle possibly nabbing a quarterback in the draft, saying the team is “totally connected” to the QBs in this class and refused to rule out taking one at fifth, even with Geno Smith extending his stay in the Pacific Northwest.

However, would it make sense to sit a potential star like CJ Stroud, Will Levis, or Bryce Young if they were available at fifth overall? Probably not. Instead, the logical decision is to take a player who fills an immediate need. Todd McShay’s recent mock draft has them selecting defensive end Tyree Wilson out of Texas Tech.

Let Geno Smith continue to cook for another year at the very least and see if he shows out again. But as Carroll said, it’s not every day a franchise like Seattle gets a top-five pick. Might be best to make the most of it and bring in one of these uber-talented quarterbacks to build for the future.

We’ll see what happens in April.