By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Prior to the 2022 NFL season, the Seattle Seahawks took a long time to make a decision on which quarterback they’d be rolling with from Week 1. They ultimately chose veteran Geno Smith over Drew Lock, and it is safe to say that Seattle made the correct choice. After all, Smith has just been selected for the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career.

Smith is one of the NFL’s feel-good stories in 2022, as he went from being a backup to Russell Wilson to getting promoted to starting role for the Seahawks to becoming part of the NFC Pro Bowl selection — and Twitter is loving it.

So cool to see Geno Smith get a Pro Bowl nod. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) December 22, 2022

With Geno Smith under center for them in the first season of the post-Russell Wilson era, the Seahawks have managed to defy expectations and remain in the hunt for a playoff spot this deep into the year. The Seahawks are 7-7 after 15 weeks of football and also have enjoyed some time atop the NFC West division before the San Francisco 49ers found their groove.

So far this season, Smith has thrown for a total of 3,671 yards and 26 touchdowns against eight interceptions. He is completing over 71 percent of his passes and has also rushed for 281 yards and a touchdown on 56 rushing attempts.

Geno Smith’s weak ass made it to the Pro Bowl so the Seahawks cooking up that 5 year extension pic.twitter.com/sjRAnwMBl6 — Alex (@SadNinersFan_) December 22, 2022

The legend @GenoSmith3 is a Pro Bowl quarterback for the rest of his life pic.twitter.com/wBO9WCU2UY — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) December 22, 2022

Whether the Seahawks make or miss the playoffs, Smith has clearly established himself as a solid quarterback Seattle should be thinking of retaining for at least the next campaign. Smith is playing on a one-year deal he signed with the Seahawks last April worth just $3.5 million — a bargain when considering the value he’s brought to the table for Seattle with his play.