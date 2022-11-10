By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Published 4 hours ago

Updated 3 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is seemingly finding himself in the midst of an ongoing feud between Denver Broncos star Russell Wilson and Seahawks HC Pete Carroll. When one reporter attempted to fan the flames of that beef by asking Smith whether he did any high-knees during the Seahawks’ flight to Germany, Smith called them out for attempting to stir the pot. (Via Bob Condotta).

Smith, in response to the question from the reporter, said; “Man, I feel like you’re trying to do something here,” before saying that he “saved the high knees for the field.”

It was a rather unprofessional question, to say the least, and a clear attempt to add fuel to the fire between Russell Wilson and the Seahawks. After Pete Carroll’s cryptic comments about Smith’s use of the playcalling wristband and Wilson’s refusal to do so during his tenure in Seattle, Smith didn’t fall for the reporter’s thinly-veiled attempt at grabbing a headline.

Smith is taking the high road in regard to the Wilson situation, refusing to take a shot at the Broncos quarterback while indicating he wasn’t a fan of the question from the reporter, who put him in an uncomfortable position at the podium.

Geno Smith isn’t focusing on what Wilson did in the past with the Seahawks, nor what he’s doing currently with the Broncos. Smith’s shocking 2022 season has turned him into a true MVP candidate, and he’s not going to let some contentious questions distract him from the ultimate prize.

Whatever antics Russ gets up to on the Broncos’ plane is none of Geno’s business, and he clearly would like to stay as far out of the Carroll-Wilson situation as possible.