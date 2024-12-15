The Seattle Seahawks are in a tight race during the final four weeks of the regular season. Seattle is 8-5 heading into Week 15 and is in a heated battle with Los Angeles for the NFC West division title. The Rams got a big win on Thursday against the 49ers, bringing them up to 8-6. Seattle desperately needs a win in Week 15 to pull ahead of LA.

Ultimately, the Week 18 matchup between the Rams and Seahawks could become the game that decides who wins the NFC West. However, there is a path for Seattle clinching the division title before that game happens.

It all starts by putting away a talented Packers team on Sunday.

If this game happened earlier in the season, it would probably be a rout by the Packers. However, the Seahawks have been playing excellent defense lately and seem to have established their identity on offense. They legitimately have a chance to upset the Packers, and they have plenty of motivation to get the job done.

Do the Seahawks have what it takes to get a huge upset win against the Packers? Or will they take a loss and fall behind in the NFC West divisional race?

Below we will explore three Seahawks bold predictions ahead of their crucial Week 15 matchup against the Packers on Sunday Night Football.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Seahawks will have equal passing and rushing yards against the Packers

The Seahawks have gone as Geno Smith goes ever since he replaced Russell Wilson. Seattle has yet to reach the highs of the 2022 season, where Smith had 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns. However, they are thriving in the first year under new head coach Mike Macdonald.

Smith does not have as many touchdowns as in past seasons, but he is successfully moving Seattle's offense. He has thrown for 3,474 yards with 14 touchdowns and 12 interceptions with only four games left to play. It's within the realm of possibility that Smith throws for a career high in passing yards.

However, I'm not sure if that's the right approach for the Seahawks in Week 15. Green Bay has excellent pass coverage, highlighted by safety Xavier McKinney who always seems to come down with an interception.

I believe that Geno Smith will have a solid game, but the Seahawks will lean heavily on the running game. If they do that, they'll have a solid chance of winning this game.

My prediction: Seattle will have the same amount of passing and rushing yards against the Packers on Sunday Night Football.

Zach Charbonnet repeats his dominant performance from Week 14

Charbonnet filled in for the injured Kenneth Walker III in Week 14 against the Cardinals. He had a breakout game that showcased all of his impressive skills.

Charbonnet carried the rock 22 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns. That is good for an impressive 6.1 yards per carry on a large volume of carries. Charbonnet showcased his powerful running style and dominated the entire game, especially close to the goal line.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald praised him for the impressive performance after the game last week.

“Zach did a great job,” Macdonald said via ESPN. “We gave him a game ball. Gave the offensive line a game ball. Just ran really physical, and it's tough to tackle that guy in the open field.”

I believe that Charbonnet will have another great game in front of a national audience.

My prediction: Charbonnet will show Seahawks fans a repeat of last week's dominant effort. He will rush for at least 100 yards and get at least one rushing touchdown.

Seahawks defense limits Josh Jacobs, forces turnovers in winning effort

Mike Macdonald's calling card is his defense. He is starting to put together a unit that understands his defensive scheme and plays with intensity.

The Seahawks have plenty of new faces on defense who embody everything that Macdonald loves. Seattle drafted Byron Murphy II in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. They also drafted linebacker Tyrice Knight. The Seahawks also traded for linebacker Ernest Jones IV from the Titans earlier this season.

Seattle's defense is coming into its own recently. The Seahawks have allowed 21 points or fewer per game in their last seven matchups, during which they have a record of 5-2.

I believe the Seahawks will prioritize shutting down the Packers' running game. They will also look for opportunities to steal possessions with turnovers, which could be the difference in this one.

My prediction: Josh Jacobs is limited to fewer than 80 rushing yards. The Seahawks will also win the turnover battle against the Packers, which will give them enough of an edge to win the game.