Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith sent a heartfelt message after he signed a massive contract extension on Tuesday, the Seahawks posted in a Thursday tweet.

“Incredible journey, I believe,” Geno Smith said. “Think about the draft. I had to sit and wait. I went to the Jets, things didn’t work out. I had to bounce from team to team and try to find my way.

“And then I found this place. It kind of changed me. Coach Carroll being so uplifting, so inspiring, he just forced me to believe more in myself. That, in turn, kind of brought us here today.”

Making it to the end of the 10-year saga he went through was the most rewarding part of the journey, he continued.

“That’s the most rewarding part,” Geno Smith said. “That I was able to go through that and be able to say ‘Hey, even with all that, I was still able to get better, still become a better player.’ To get to this point is incredibly fulfilling.”

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll had a message shortly after the Geno Smith extension surfaced, taking to Seattle Sports 710 AM to discuss what the contract meant for the organization.

“It’s a good deal for the club, a really good message to everybody on the outside that this is a good place and things are going in the right direction and we’re fired up about it,” Carroll said.

The Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year threw for just under 4,300 yards and 30 touchdowns in his third season with the Seattle Seahawks. Geno Smith earned his season-high 367 passing yards and three touchdowns in a 27-23 win over the Las Angeles Rams in Week 13. He threw passes to receiver Tyler Lockett, tight end Noah Fant and receiver D.K. Metcalf as the Seahawks took their seventh win of the year over the 2022 Super Bowl champions.