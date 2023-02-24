Let the feeding frenzy begin. NFL teams, especially good ones, are salivating over the prospect of adding generational talent Bobby Wagner to their defenses now that he and the Los Angeles Rams have agreed to part ways. At 32 years old, it does not appear that the 10-time All-Pro linebacker is slowing down. In fact, he remains among the most impactful defensive players in the league.

Wagner recorded a career-high six sacks last season and has played 15 games or more eight straight seasons. He is as durable as he is dangerous to all offenses. The Rams appear to be inching toward the reset button just over one year since hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. Wagner has the ability to lift a title contender over the top and make good teams reconsider their Super Bowl window. His availability has instantly forced many front offices to completely rearrange their offseason to-do list.

Wagner is expected to go ring shopping. It has been over nine years since he won his first with the Seattle Seahawks. He could be itching for a couple more deep runs. Wagner would need to be willing to take a discount, however, as most of the probable championship contenders are financially strapped.

We did our best to assemble a realistic list of possible destinations for the two-time tackles leader. Here are the 3 best landing spots for Bobby Wagner in the 2023 NFL Free Agency.

3. Detroit Lions

On the surface, a franchise that has not reached the playoffs in the last six seasons and a veteran player who is hoping to win now do not feel like natural bedfellows. Yet, these are not your older brother’s Detroit Lions. They are also not merely a gritty group led by a gritty coach. This squad can continue to disrupt the NFC hierarchy next season, especially if Wagner is added to the mix.

Detroit has many qualities of a team poised for postseason magic. The offensive line was ranked no. 8, per Pro Football Focus, contributing to what was quietly a great season for Jared Goff. Solid protection tends to breed success. Just look at the Eagles.

Another enticing factor for Wagner could be the presence of Aidan Hutchinson, another recent high draft pick the organization has appeared to hit on. For a team whose biggest shortcoming is their defense (third most points allowed), Wagner and fans should definitely take solace in knowing the Lions could have the next great pass rusher. Another strong indicator for sustained success.

Dan Campbell has breathed new life into the Lions, and the front office has further ignited it by adding supreme talent. They will have money to spend this offseason and should be focused on building up their defense. A future Hall of Famer could be the missing ingredient for a team much closer to big games than people realize.

2. Buffalo Bills

This one is a bit complicated. The Buffalo Bills are more than $18 million over the salary cap, per Spotrac.com. They obviously fit the label of a contender, despite a disappointing result in this past postseason. They will have to make a big sacrifice to land Wagner, though.

Tremaine Edmunds has anchored the Bills linebacking core for five seasons but is now a free agent. Retaining him will essentially prevent the front office from being active the rest of free agency. The 24-year old is going to get generously reimbursed for his efforts somewhere. Wagner is suddenly a very plausible, and perhaps practical, alternative.

Edmunds’ youth is not a likely tie breaker given Buffalo is in all-in mode right now. On top of being a champion, Bobby Wagner was PFF’s highest graded linebacker in 2022-23 (Edmunds was No. 5). If his top priority is going to a bonafide contender, then the Bills will be very close to the top of his list.

Both parties will have some serious soul-searching to do, but fans can pass some time with fantasies of Von Miller and Bobby Wagner doing damage together.

1. Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have a really good defense that can sometimes be overlooked. They received strong production from their linebackers and could be prepared to re-sign Germaine Pratt. They can then turn their attention to extending the heart of their offense- Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. With all that factored in, Cincinnati does not feel like an ideal landing spot for Wagner.

But the Bengals’ agenda could be simplified to: do whatever is necessary to win the Super Bowl in 2024. They have gone to back-to-back AFC title games and nearly pulled off one of the most improbable championship runs in NFL history two years ago. The organization must recognize that the time is now.

Burrow has proven he can overcome deficiencies in other areas like the offensive line. Wagner might not be a pressing need but he certainty helps make their Super Bowl vision clearer. The team cannot weigh their current linebacker depth against the leadership and intangibles he can provide.

Bobby Wagner just made the 2023 NFL free agency much more compelling and crucial. There is a lot for teams to ponder.