Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams seemingly doesn't regret criticizing a reporter's wife after the Cowboys loss.

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams faced serious criticism online after getting cooked by Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson on Thursday night. A reporter named Connor Hughes reacted to the play on X and said “Yikes.” Adams didn't like it and found a photo of Hughes and his wife and said “Yikes”, seemingly insulting the woman for her looks.

But, it appears Adams doesn't regret his comments:

I ain’t doubling down on nothin. I stand 10 toes with it. Bro made a helluva adjustment on the ball last night and made a play. Salute. It’s the NFL. #Prez https://t.co/GRc6ecxGlH — Jamal Adams (@Prez) December 1, 2023

The Seahawks veteran also retweeted this:

I don’t know why media members think they can constantly scrutinize and personally demean, belittle, and antagonize players with no repercussions. It’s all “business is business,” until it’s not. So understand, players are real people too. — davidakere (@Davidakere_) December 1, 2023

On one hand, you can understand where Adams is coming from. These players face scrutiny from media members week in and week out. However, it was slightly childish for Adams to bring the reporter's wife into it. In all honestly, it was unnecessary.

For what it's worth, Hughes never replied to the Seahawks star, which is probably the right way to go about it. Early in the second half, it was clear Ferguson and Adams had some beef:

Jake Ferguson and Jamal Adams got into it 🍿 pic.twitter.com/STlIsY4Ehw — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) December 1, 2023

As for the play that sealed the win for the Cowboys, Adams looked lost as Ferguson easily caught Dak Prescott's TD throw:

Jamal Adams is softer than his coverage against Jake Ferguson last night pic.twitter.com/6UPmB7UdUe — Nooner (@noonernation) December 1, 2023

Frustrations boiled over for Adams. The Seahawks are now 6-6 and in danger of missing the playoffs. After all, the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers are their next two opponents. It's going to be an uphill battle and Jamal Adams could feel like it's partly his fault Seattle lost in Dallas.

Should Adams apologize for his actions? I mean, he doesn't need to and to be frank, he probably doesn't care what these fans on X think. Regardless, he didn't need to bring the wife into it.