Pete Carroll got brutally honest following the Seattle Seahawks' Thursday Night Football loss vs. the Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Seattle Seahawks 41-35 in an exciting Thursday Night Football game. Pete Carroll wasn't thrilled about the number of penalties called in the game, even calling it out following Seattle's narrow loss, per Brady Henderson of ESPN.

“It's unfortunate that it feels like there was a whole ‘nother factor in this game,” Carroll said. “I don't know, you guys saw it a lot better than I did, but there was just way too many penalties in this game, for both sides. We've got to get out of that kind of football.”

Penalties certainly played a role in Thursday's game. The Seahawks obviously cannot completely blame the loss on penalties, as they could have done some things better. That said, Carroll has the right to be upset about all of the penalties that were called.

It should be noted that Carroll didn't use the penalties as an excuse. He even made sure to note that there were too many penalties “for both sides.”

Seahawks moving forward

Seattle now holds a 6-6 record. The Seahawks are in second place in the NFC West, trailing the 8-3 San Francisco 49ers. Seattle's odds of winning the division are slim, but they could make a run at a Wild Card spot.

The Seahawks have some uncertainty on their roster. The offense has endured its share of ups and downs. With that being said, this is still a team more than capable of winning games on a consistent basis.

Seattle will be tested in Week 14, however, as they will face the division-leading 49ers on the road.