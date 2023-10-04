Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams has issued a statement apologizing for his actions on the sidelines last Monday during a game against the New York Giants. Adams was caught on camera going off on an independent doctor, whose assessment led to the end of the defensive back's night due to concussion.

Adams released his apology via his X account:

First and foremost, I want to apologize to the OG. You did everything right when you realized I was concussed, I apologize for any negative energy I brought your way. Watching the replay, I am thankful for your patience knowing I wasn't myself in that moment. You're a real one and you serve a great purpose that benefits the NFL and so many players. Prioritizing player's health is essential. Much respect to you!

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Adams' statement came amid rumors of a potential penalty that the NFL could hand him over his behavior in the Giants game.

The Week 4 showdown against New York was the first game of Jamal Adams after a lengthy absence. It can be recalled that Adams suffered a devastating quad injury in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season against the Denver Broncos and missed the rest of that campaign. He was understandably frustrated over having to deal with yet another health issue in just his first game back from the quad injury, but he should have still done a better job keeping his emotions in check.

The Seahawks have a bye in Week 5 and assuming that Adams escapes suspension, he is likely to play in Week 6 against the Cincinnati Bengals on the road.