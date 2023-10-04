Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams is facing the possibility of a league sanction over his confrontation with the NFL's independent concussion doctor during Monday's game against the New York Giants.

Adams, who was making his 2023 debut as he returns from the quad tendon injury he suffered in the past season, lasted only a few plays after he took a knee to the head during their Week 4 Monday Night Football showdown. The Seahawks star was visibly frustrated with the concussion diagnosis that forced him out in what was expected to be a big night for him, and so he took out his anger on the neurologist appointed by the NFL and NFLPA who checked him.

Adams was caught on video jawing at the concussion doctor. He had to be separated by the team's staff, though he kept shouting at the doctor before being escorted off the field.

Here’s Jamal Adams reacting to the independent concussion doctor appointed by the NFL and NFLPA following his concussion sideline evaluation in Monday night’s game: pic.twitter.com/ygzJ8dtWhH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2023

Of course the NFL is not happy with Jamal Adams' actions. And according to the latest report, Roger Goodell and co. are assessing a possible disciplinary action for the Seahawks vet.

“NFL is considering discipline against Seahawks’ Jamal Adams for his actions toward the independent concussion doctor appointed by the NFL and NFLPA following his concussion sideline evaluation in Monday night’s game,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reported.

It remains to be seen what the NFL will decide to do regarding Adams' case. As for Adams' availability moving forward, head coach Pete Carroll did say that there's a chance Adams makes a quick return to the team after their Week 5 bye.