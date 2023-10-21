Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams has made nearly $70 million over the course of his NFL career, and this is worth noting because it will provide some much needed perspective on the situation at hand. Adams has been fined $50,000 for inappropriate conduct with a neurotrauma consultant on the Seattle sideline who is unaffiliated with the organization.

The Seahawks star defensive back “directed verbal remarks and made inappropriate physical contact,” with the consultant during Seattle's Week 6 loss to the Bengals, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. The interesting thing is, Adams wasn't even the Seahawks player being evaluated. Rookie wide receiver Jake Bobo was on his way to the blue medical tent to be evaluated for a concussion when Adams began shouting at the doctor. It's the second time this season Adams has been involved in a minor altercation on the sideline with medical personnel.

Video: Jamal Adams is Pissed… yelling at the independent neurologist checking for his concussion.. Adams taken to the locker room.pic.twitter.com/4FJAT6QHfehttps://t.co/okgdXb2zmf — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 3, 2023

Jamal Adams was not fined for his outburst on the sideline during the October 2nd Monday Night Football game versus the New York Giants, and according to league sources, Adams' fine for the Week 6 incident apparently does not take into account his previous outburst, possibly because Adams was quick to apologize for the incident. Since the Seahawks acquired him from the New York Jets in 2020, Adams has missed 28 of a possible 55 games due to a torn labrum and a torn quad tendon.

When healthy, Jamal Adams is one of the very best safeties in the entire NFL. A hard-hitting, big bodied star who made three straight All-Pro teams from 2018 to 2020, the Seahawks parted ways with two first round picks and a third round pick in order to acquire him. As long as he can avoid being bit by the injury bug again and keep himself composed enough on the sideline to not berate a doctor, it should still end up being a trade that Seattle feels as though they've won.