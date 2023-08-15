The Seattle Seahawks got an exciting break Tuesday when they announced that linebacker Jordyn Brooks passed his physical. Brooks, who tore his ACL in a Seahawks win over the New York Jets during week 17 of last season, will now come off the PUP list.

Though Brooks has been cleared, the Seahawks will cautiously approach his return, as they've done with other players. “By passing his physical, Brooks can now return to practice, though it's worth noting that the Seahawks have gradually worked players back into action after they passed their physicals earlier in camp, including tight end Noah Fant and cornerback Riq Woolen,” via John Boyle of the Seahawks official website.

Seattle drafted Brooks 27th overall out of Texas Tech in the 2020 NFL draft. On the Seahawks he has routinely been a top tackler for the team. In 2021 he set a team-record 184 tackles. He also led the team with 161 tackles in 2022 despite missing most of the final two weeks of the season.

Brooks' return is remarkable given how late in the season he suffered the injury. Unfortunately for Brooks, the injury played a part in the Seahawks' decision to decline his fifth-year option during the offseason.

Even after the option was declined, head coach Pete Carroll confirmed that this does not mean Brooks will leave Seattle once his rookie contract expires. “We expect Jordyn to be with us for a long time,” Caroll said in May 93.3 KJR.

Still, the pressure will be on for Jordyn Brooks to perform well in 2023 and garner a top contract once he's back to playing form.