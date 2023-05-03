Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Seattle Seahawks decided against accepting Jordyn Brooks’ fifth-year option. However, Pete Carroll still thinks Brooks has a bright future with the Seahawks.

Declining the option makes Brooks a free agent after the season. But Carroll is expecting the linebacker to remain in Seattle beyond 2023, via 93.3 KJR.

“We expect Jordyn to be with us for a long time,” Carroll said.

Brooks tore his ACL in Week 17 against the New York Jets. It is still not yet known how much of the 2023 season he might miss. However, his fifth-year option was set to guarantee over $12 million. Seattle was weary of paying that much money to an injured Brooks.

Still, when healthy, the linebacker has made a name for himself with the Seahawks. After getting picked in the first-round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Brooks has gone on to appear in 47 games with the team, starting 39. Brooks has racked up 402 tackles – 247 of them being solo tackles – 12 passes defended and six quarterback hits.

Brooks has proven he knows how to get to the runner as a fierce tackler. Seattle would love to have that in their defensive lineup. To Carroll’s point, the Seahawks would like to continue developing and featuring the former first-rounder.

And yet, Brooks’ ACL tear throws a major wrench into that strategy. Seattle will have to see how the LB’s rehab goes before making a final decision on the future.

Jordyn Brooks looked to be on the fast track to a strong NFL career. While it’s now taking a bit of a speed bump, Pete Carroll is hoping that when Brooks returns to the field, it’s with the Seahawks.