Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker enjoyed a breakout rookie campaign in 2022. The Michigan State product got an opportunity to start after Rashaad Penny got hurt, and he ran with that opportunity if you will.

Walker wound up rushing for more than 1000 yards in his first NFL season. He added nine rushing touchdowns in 11 starts to help Seattle make an appearance in the playoffs. Now, Walker is opening up a bit more on his rookie year.

The Seahawks running back pointed to his Week 7 game against the Los Angeles Chargers as a major turning point. Walker spoke with Seahawks.com about that game and how things began working in his favor.

“Probably the Chargers game really,” said Walker. “When everything slowed down. After the first start versus the Cardinals, it was fine, but then the Chargers game is when I felt really comfortable.”

If you saw Walker play in that game, this take isn't surprising in the least. The Seahawks running back scored two touchdowns and rushed for 168 yards as Seattle took home a 37-23 victory.

“I got a lot of carries that game so then, I got into a rhythm and so once I got into a rhythm, I felt real comfortable,” Walker continued.

Walker and the Seahawks hope for more in 2023. And Walker's second season allows him to play a mentor role of sorts. Seattle brought in rookie running backs Zach Charbonnet and Kenny McIntosh this offseason.

Walker's ability to improve on his rookie numbers remains to be seen. However, he certainly has a nice foundation to build off of for the 2023 season and beyond.