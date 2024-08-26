Seattle Seahawks pass rusher Uchenna Nwosu suffered a sprained MCL injury and could miss up to six weeks, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Despite beating the Cleveland Browns 37-33 in their preseason finale on Saturday, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald watched Nwosu go down in the first quarter of the exhibition. After a chop block from Browns guard Wyatt Teller hit the edge rusher's knee, running back Jerome Ford hit Nwosu in the shoulder on the critical play in the first quarter.

Macdonald, who spoke about Nwosu's injury after the win, says the Seahawks will learn more about the severity of the situation within the next 48 hours. He wouldn't comment on whether he believed the play made against Nwosu was considered dirty, via Connor Benintendi of Sports Illustrated.

“I don't really want to comment on it,” he said. “Seemed like an obvious penalty.”

Seattle's slot corner Artie Burns also left the game on the Seahawks' first drive with the starting defense. Burns was carted off the field with a foot/ankle injury, which coach Macdonald confirmed was a foot injury.

Nwosu signed a three-year, $59 million extension before suffering a season-ending torn pectoral injury in Week 7 of the 2023 season.

The linebacker joined the Seahawks in 2022. In his 23 games with the team, Nwosu has racked up 82 tackles, 32 quarterback hits and 11.5 sacks.

Seahawks land Trevis Gipson in trade with Jaguars

Seattle agreed to a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday. Less than 48 hours removed from the Seahawks' preseason finale win against the Cleveland Browns, the Seahawks traded for Jaguars linebacker Trevis Gipson. The Seahawks released cornerback Willie Roberts, which allowed Seattle to acquire Gipson. The move will cost the team over $1 million, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN.

Gipson, a fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft, has tallied 11 sacks in his four seasons in the NFL.