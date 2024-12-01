The Seattle Seahawks are taking on the New York Jets in Week 13, and they're not having the best day on special teams. So far in the first half, they've given up a 99-yard kickoff touchdown and fumbled three kickoffs while losing one of them. To make things worse, they had an extra point blocked after they intercepted Aaron Rodgers and returned it for a touchdown.

Despite having a few lowlights on special teams, the Seahawks are not far behind the Jets and have kept the game close in the first half. If they're able to settle down on special teams, they'll have a good chance to come out with the win.

Seahawks looking to stay in control of NFC West

The NFC West could come down to any team at the end of the season, and the Seahawks are trying to be the last ones standing. After defeating the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12, they are not the top team in the division, but they also have the same record as the Cardinals.

After the game, Geno Smith shared the importance of getting a win like that and being able to take control of the division.

“Just keep taking it one game at a time. Every game down the stretch is going to be critical especially these division games and so we'll see these guys again in two weeks. Got some stuff to clean up but we'll be ready,” Smith said.

If the Seahawks can continue to stack up wins as the season goes on, they'll put themselves in a good position to win the division and get into the playoffs. It starts with getting a win against the Jets and cleaning up the early mistakes, such as the special teams. If anything, the Seahawks' offense and defense will have to step up if things don't get better.