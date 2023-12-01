Leonard Williams had something to say after Geno Smith's Seahawks lost narrowly to the Dak Prescott and the Cowboys.

Close losses often get dictated by external factors in the game. This is exactly what Leonard Williams pointed out after the Seattle Seahawks lost to the Dallas Cowboys. Geno Smith was doing fairly well when matched up against Dak Prescott. But, there seems to be a concern for Pete Carroll and his squad that they might want to raise to the NFLPA, via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune.

“I’ve already been fined this season. …They definitely protect guys that score. We don’t make the rule. We have to live by them,” was the statement that the Seahawks defensive end outlined after losing narrowly to the Cowboys.

Leonard Williams was still able to wreak some havoc. He took down a Cowboys weapon twice and recorded another assisted tackle throughout the whole four quarters of the game. Moreover, the Seahawks' defender managed to stop the Cowboys' offense for a while. He notched a sack against Dak Prescott which gave their secondary some momentum down the stretch.

But, it was just not the Seahawks' fate to win this game and move above .500. Geno Smith suffered with 18 incomplete passes on 41 attempts. His interception also took away a lot of opportunities to gain more yardage for the Pete Carroll-orchestrated offense. Prescott was able to pull through with the help of being more careful with his passes which was the big difference in this quarterback matchup.

There are still a lot of games to be played for the Seahawks secondary. They could still catch fire and be the difference-maker en route to a postseason berth.