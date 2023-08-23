Former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman still feels the stinging loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX. Sherman made his sentiments known to Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll in his podcast on Tuesday, per FOR THE WIN's Cory Woodroof.

Carroll told Sherman in jest the latter and his teammates were mad at him for his questionable play-calling in the game's waning moments. Carroll decided quarterback Russell Wilson will throw a potential game-winning pass to Jermaine Kearse.

Many fans and experts felt the Seahawks had a better chance of winning had they gone with a running play designed for Marshawn Lynch. “Beast Mode” has 102 rushing yards and one touchdown on 24 carries at that point.

Alas, things didn't go as planned for the Seahawks. Patriots rookie cornerback Malcolm Butler intercepted Wilson's pass and sealed New England's 28-24 win. Consequently, the Patriots won their fourth Super Bowl title.

On the other hand, the Seahawks' bid for back-to-back Super Bowl titles ended in shocking fashion. Sherman was slack-jawed in disbelief on the sidelines.

Pete Carroll and @RSherman_25 take us behind the scenes of the Malcolm Butler interception play call in Super Bowl XLIX. Watch the FULL interview with the @Seahawks head coach: https://t.co/LGREvVjkqQ pic.twitter.com/mtJszfBfIh — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) August 22, 2023

“We were hurt,” Sherman told Carroll on Tuesday.

“I wish I could feel it the way I should feel it, but, y'know, that play just happened,” Pete Carroll replied.

“You've got to keep going,” Sherman said.

Richard Sherman, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, has kept going in his post-NFL career. He became an analyst on Amazon's Thursday Night Football broadcasts last year. Sherman also appeared on the recent FOX series “Stars on Mars” with his former teammate Lynch.

Sherman's broadcasting career gained serious traction when he joined Skip Bayless on FS1's “Undisputed” on August 8.

Although memories of the painful loss to the Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX still linger for Richard Sherman, bigger doors have opened up for him since he played his last down in the NFL two years ago.