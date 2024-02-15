Geno Smith given a $12.7 million guarantee from the Seahawks.

Geno Smith's contract has a $12.7 million guarantee attached to it that activates on Friday if he remains on the roster. Some would think the Seattle Seahawks would opt to release Smith before that guarantee activates to save some money. Instead, reports indicate the franchise is going to keep Smith on the roster.

That's right. The Seahawks have informed Geno Smith that he will remain on the roster through the week so his $12.7 million guarantee is activated, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The franchise is doing him a solid, as the front office didn't have to follow through with this decision if they didn't want to.

“Seahawks QB Geno Smith, who has $12.7 million in his contract that becomes fully guaranteed on Friday, was informed today that he will remain on the roster through this week, allowing that money to trigger, sources tell ESPN. The $12.7 million now converts from injury-guaranteed to fully guaranteed, assuring that Smith will collect the money.”

This is a decision that will excite players around the league. Especially those entering the free agent market. This decision to give Geno Smith that money will sit well with players when the front office starts talking with free agents. The Seahawks are proving they put their players first and that's awesome to see in a league that is typically cutthroat when it comes to business decisions.

Smith finished the season with 3,624 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and nine interceptions through 15 games played. It was a step back from his 2022 campaign. However, the veteran quarterback has proven to be a reliable option for the Seahawks. As of this publishing, Geno Smith isn't due to hit free agency until 2026. This offseason, Seattle does have an out on his contract. But only time will tell if the front office decides to let him go or not.