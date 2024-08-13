The Seattle Seahawks are hoping to find their way back to the postseason in 2024 after they missed out last season, and after the team surprisingly moved on from longtime head coach Pete Carroll over the offseason, they tasked Mike Macdonald with coming in and leading the way. Early on in training camp, though, it became clear that Macdonald has a problem at the center position on his offensive line.

While Olu Oluwatimi and Nick Harris were expected to battle for the starting job, neither guy stood out, leading to the team going out and signing veteran center Connor Williams on Sunday. The problem is that Williams is recovering from a torn ACL, meaning he may not be ready to go for Week 1 of the season. Macdonald doesn't believe that will be the case, though, as he has set a pretty aggressive goal of having Williams ready to go for the start of the new campaign.

“That's the goal right now. We've got a pretty good plan in place now. He'll be with the sports performance folks for the next week or so until we can get him full speed for practice, but we're shooting for either [next] week or after to get him out here practicing for real.” – Mike Macdonald, ESPN

Mike Macdonald puts the pressure on Connor Williams

Getting Williams up to speed in time for Week 1 is going to be a tall task. Not only is he recovering from a torn ACL, but he also is just getting his first live action of the year, as he had been a free agent up until Seattle signed him. It's safe to say that the veteran center has a lot of ground to make up if he's going to be able to fulfill Macdonald's goal.

When he's at his best, Williams is a clear upgrade over both Oluwatimi and Harris, which makes this a shrewd signing by the team. He had a great season with the Miami Dolphins in 2022 in his first full season at the center spot, but his momentum was disrupted when he tore his ACL in Week 14 last season, and he's been working tirelessly to get himself back on the field since then.

Well, Williams is back on the field now, but he has a tall task ahead of him when it comes to being ready for the start of the season. It remains to be seen whether or not this is a realistic goal, but Macdonald made it clear they will aggressive when it comes to getting the veteran center ready for action, and it will be interesting to see whether this decision pays off.