The Seattle Seahawks and head coach Mike Macdonald operated without their big, physical and dynamic presence DK Metcalf Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. The visitors grounded the Seahawks' air attack in the process.

Seattle will need to bounce back after no wide receiver surpassed 69 receiving yards in the Bills' 31-10 romp. Metcalf sat due to a lingering knee injury from the Oct. 20 Atlanta Falcons game. But is Macdonald confident the All-Pro wideout will return this week?

Macdonald revealed where things stand with Metcalf's health via Seahawks insider Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic Monday.

“Mike Macdonald again says it's ‘looking optimistic' that DK Metcalf will be back this week,” Dugar shared on X (formerly known as Twitter). “But they need to see him practice first, then go from there.”

These words indicate that the practice window for Metcalf has opened. However, Macdonald and the Seahawks will likely exercise precaution and prevent themselves from rushing Metcalf out onto the field.

How important DK Metcalf is to the Seahawks?

Fans believe Seattle is among the teams with a deep contingent of wide receivers. Tyler Lockett is a past Pro Bowl performer, Jaxon Smith-Njigba has handled WR1 duties, and Metcalf is in the same room.

This offense, though, performs immensely better with the latter inside the huddle.

Prior to his injury, Metcalf torched the Falcons with four catches for 99 yards and a 31-yard touchdown. He even snatched one double pass with three Atlanta defenders near the vicinity. And Metcalf had to leap to the air plus fall on his back to cradle the football in.

He's already delivered three 100-yard outings this season, which occurred in consecutive weeks. One was his 10-catch, 129-yard performance on Sept. 15 against the New England Patriots. Metcalf later posted back-to-back 104-yard games against the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions.

The imposing 6-foot-4, 235-pound WR has grabbed 35 receptions for 568 yards and three touchdowns — with the latter two stats leading Seattle. The Seahawks dipped to only 201 passing yards in the 21-point defeat to the Bills with Metcalf sidelined. That mark became the second-worst yardage output for passing yards this season for Seattle.

Macdonald, though, shared a promising update involving the Seahawks' longtime top wideout. The current NFC West leader will need Metcalf for sure ahead of a major upcoming battle at home.

With or without Metcalf, Seattle has a crucial NFC West showdown this Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. The visitors have rolled to consecutive wins the last two weeks, including the Thursday Night Football upset of the previous 5-1 Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 17. The Rams even swept last season's regular season series, including walloping the ‘Hawks 30-13 to open the 2023 season at Lumen Field.