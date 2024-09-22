The Seattle Seahawks announced that rookie defensive tackle Byron Murphy II is left Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins due to a hamstring injury.

Byron Murphy II was selected with the No. 16 pick out of Texas in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Seahawks. It is disappointing for the rookie to suffer an injury so early on in the season, despite the fact that Seattle is controlling the game so far against the Dolphins, who are without Tua Tagovailoa and are starting Skylar Thompson at quarterback.

The Seahawks later went on to announce that Murphy would not return to the game against the Dolphins. They also announced that defensive lineman Leonard Williams would not return to the game. Leonard Williams is a big piece on the interior as well, and Seattle re-signed him after acquiring him in a trade with the New York Giants last season. There is a big void left on the Seahawks' defensive line with both players ruled out.

Seahawks looking to move to 3-0 despite injuries to defensive line

The Seahawks are looking to move to 3-0 with a win over the Dolphins, and Mike McDonald's defense is putting them in a good position to do so. The Seahawks have expected to win each game so far, but a 3-0 start would be impressive for a rookie head coach no matter how you slice it.

In Week 1, Seattle came away with a win over the Denver Broncos, and then followed that up with an overtime win over the New England Patriots on the road in Week 2.

If the Seahawks close out this game with a win, they will be tested on the road against the Detroit Lions in Week 4, which should be an interesting game. Hopefully the Seahawks are able to get Murphy and Williams back for that matchup.