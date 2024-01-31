Baltimore Ravens star Kyle Hamilton speaks on the impact Mike Macdonald had with the team, giving credit to his high IQ.

Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton spoke on the impact Mike Macdonald brings to a team, in an interview during a Pro Bowl event. Macdonald is expected to become the newest head coach of the Seattle Seahawks after leading Hamilton and the Ravens to the 2024 AFC Championship. Hamilton congratulated his coach on the next step in his career.

“He’s super cerebral. Probably the smartest guy in the building. Don’t tell him I said that… Whatever is coming in his future, he deserves it,” said Hamilton, per Cameron Wolfe at NFL Network.

Macdonald led the Ravens squad to the No. 1 seed in the AFC, fielding the best defense in the NFL. He was able to work through different scenes throughout the secondary and linebacker room that made other teams uncomfortable, leading to a plethora of blowout games in favor of Baltimore. The Ravens were No. 1 in the league in terms of defensive efficiency, sacks, and takeaways. Macdonald was able to use top-level talent in his system with guys like Hamilton, Roquon Smith, Marlon Humphrey, and Patrick Queen.

He now heads to a situation in Seattle that's mostly revolved around the offensive game. The Seahawks have been an offensive-minded team for quite some time, but they decided to turn the corner and match modern-day high-scoring NFL schemes with one of the best defensive minds in the league. He leaves a talented roster with the Ravens, for a team that needs a revamp in Seattle. Macdonald has a couple of young stars to work with like Devon Witherspoon and Tariq Woolen.