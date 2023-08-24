The Seattle Seahawks defense got a much-needed boost with the news that star safety Jamal Adams passed his physical, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Adams is recovering from a torn quadriceps tendon that cost him all but one game in 2022.

A routine step for many players, Adams being cleared medically is a big deal for the Seahawks. It paves the way for the team to activate him from the physically unable-to-perform list. Still, it is unclear if Adams will be ready for this season's Week 1 opener against the Rams.

But Adams' return to the lineup should provide a spark whenever it does happen. When Adams has been on the field for the Seahawks, he's been electric at times. In his first season in Seattle, the former LSU star racked up 9.5 sacks, the most ever by a defensive back in a season.

However, injuries have marred his time on the West Coast since being traded from the New York Jets after the 2019 season. Adams has played in just 25 games for the Seahawks. His 2022 season lasted just two quarters before the quad injury.

Despite moving on from franchise quarterback Russell Wilson last offseason, the Seahawks were somewhat surprising playoff participants. But the strength of the team was on the offensive side of the ball, behind a breakout campaign from Wilson's replacement, Geno Smith.

Head coach Pete Carroll's defense struggled, with only seven teams allowing more points per game than the Seahawks. The hope is that Adams will join a safeties room that includes Julian Love, Coby Bryant and Jonathan Sutherland and turn it into a strength.

Or perhaps Adams will fill a different role? The Seahawks brought back longtime star linebacker Bobby Wagner, but the spot next to him is up for grabs. Might Carroll slide Adams into that role, as recently suggested by ESPN's Bill Barnwell?

A move closer to the line of scrimmage might better utilize Adams' versatility. Either way, the Seahawks are surely happy to have their star defender one step closer to a return.