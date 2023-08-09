Seattle Seahawks fans held their breath when rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon sustained an injury during training camp practice Monday. The good news for Seattle is the injury isn't serious.

However, Witherspoon will miss more some time due to the hamstring injury he sustained, which has kept him out of practice since Monday. “Pete says Spoon’s hamstring isn’t serious, but he doesn’t know when Spoon will be back,” per Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic.

The injury will certainly keep Witherspoon out of the Seahawks first preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings Thursday. He missed time in training camp earlier while holding out for his rookie contract. The team will hope he can return in time for the start of the regular season next month.

Devon Witherspoon previously injured his hamstring prior to the NFL draft, but that injury was in a different spot. There is no indication that the two are correlated.

Seattle selected Witherspoon fifth overall out of Illinois, making him the first cornerback off the board in 2023. At Illinois, he was a consensus All-American in 2022 and the winner of the Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year award. Despite being slightly undersized at just 180 lbs., Witherspoon was a highly regarded prospect coming into the draft.

Witherspoon, who Carroll has compared to Steelers Hall of Fame safety Troy Polamalu, will join Tariq Woolen in the secondary to potentially form one of the best young cornerback duos in the league. Woolen comes off a Pro Bowl rookie season where he led the league in interceptions and finished top-3 in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

If Witherspoon and Woolen succeed as a duo, Seattle will have their best secondary since the Legion of Boom days.