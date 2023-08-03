Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon was the only first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft who didn't report to training camp on time because he had yet to sign his rookie contract. The matter was quickly taken care of when Devon Witherspoon agreed to a contract a few days into Seahawks training camp. On Thursday, the 22-year-old suggested that there was never much chance of an extended holdout.

Even before officially agreeing to a deal, Witherspoon knew how much his contract would be worth because of the NFL's rookie salary scale. It was reported at the start of training camp that the cornerback and the Seahawks couldn't agree on when the No. 5 overall pick would be paid his signing bonus. Ultimately, it was something that Witherspoon knew would be cleared up.

“It was nothing really,” Witherspoon said of his ever-so-short training camp holdout, via The Seattle Times' Bob Condotta.

Devon Witherspoon talked to media today for first time in camp. Said his holdout was just taking care of some business. “It was nothing really.” pic.twitter.com/AsYHmJfyx5 — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 3, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Witherspoon's contract is worth $31.86 million over four years, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The deal is fully guaranteed and reportedly includes a $20.2 million signing bonus.

The early reports from training camp indicate that Witherspoon has already been an impressive member of the Sehawks defense. In one practice, Witherspoon tracked down backup quarterback Drew Lock for what would've been a major loss of yardage. He stopped Tyler Lockett from making a touchdown reception and added a few big tackles.

Seattle was able to grab Witherspoon in the top five because of last year's Russell Wilson trade. Witherspoon was the first cornerback drafted in 2023. Another defensive back didn't come off the board until the Washington Commanders drafted Emmanuel Forbes 16th overall.