Carroll, 72, had no intention of retiring from his position with the Seahawks

Former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll had no intention of leaving his job at the end of the 2023 season. He fought hard to keep it and he did not consider retirement at the age of 72. He said the decision by the organization to part company with him was made by individuals who “were not football people.”

The point Carroll was trying to make when he made his final coach's show appearance on Seattle Sports 710-AM was that his end-of-season meetings were with individuals who did not have a grasp on the intricacies of the game of football.

The first part of the discussion was explaining what happened during the season in which the Seahawks went 9-8. The next part is where the disconnect took place as he explained the moves that needed to be made in the upcoming offseason.

“That's where maybe we don't see eye to eye on, because I see it one way and I think I've got a way to fix it and I'm not going to kind of halfway fix it; I'm trying to fix it so it's perfect. I've got real precise and specific thoughts and they may not see if that way, they may not agree with it, they may not see that that's the right answer or that's not the answer that makes them feel good.”

Carroll served as head coach of the Seahawks for 14 years, and he was able to keep the team competitive for the majority of those years in addition to winning one Super Bowl.

Pete Carroll and team owner Jody Allen held the end-of-season meeting, and others may have been present. Jody Allen took over the team following the death of her brother, Paul Allen in 2018.