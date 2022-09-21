Pete Carroll drops hint on major Geno Smith change after loss to 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks were expected to take a big step back in terms at least of offensive production in their first season since Russell Wilson’s departure. This has led Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll to think about letting Geno Smith have increased control of the offense and giving the quarterback the green light to air it out more.

Via Seattle Sports 710 AM’s Pete Carroll Show:

“We don’t need to hold him back at all. I think Geno’s got his game ready to go,” he said of his quarterback. “We need to trust him and we need to maybe give him a few more opportunities and stuff. We’ve been pretty solidly conservative, counting on running the football, and when we didn’t run the football then OK, we didn’t have much of a mix that we needed. We can do better with that. And whether that’s right or wrong, that’s not the point. The point is that we need to keep expanding. We have too many explosive avenues to go to and we’ve got to make sure that these guys show up.”

So far, Geno Smith and the Seahawks have mustered just a total of 24 points in two weeks since the start of the 2022 NFL campaign. In fact, their offense has not scored since Week 1’s 17-16 upset win at home over Wilson and the Denver Broncos. The only points they put on the board in Week 2 versus the 49ers were off a blocked field goal return touchdown by cornerback Mike Jackson.

Geno Smith is completing over 80 percent of his pass attempts to date this season but he is only averaging 6.8 yards per pass attempt. The Seahawks are also attempting just 29.5 pass attempts per contest, just 25th overall in the NFL.

The Seahawks’ offense could come alive in Week 3, though, as Geno Smith and company will be up against an Atlanta Falcons side that is allowing 29.0 points per game.