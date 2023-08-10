The Seattle Seahawks have an exciting season ahead of them that many believe could see them become a serious contender. They shocked the entire NFL last year behind a resurgent Geno Smith, while his play led him all the way to winning the AP Comeback Player of the Year award. Of course the Seahawks success was not only because of Smith, but also a very strong offensive roster alongside him. Lastly, it never hurts to have a proven Hall of Fame coach like Pete Carroll. Guys like Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Kenneth Walker III had big seasons in helping out Smith, and they hope to do the same again this year. A whole extra year in this offense will do wonders for all of these players, and tight end Noah Fant should feel much more comfortable in Seattle at this point. Additionally, the Seahawks selected Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the 2023 NFL Draft, and he figures to be a difference maker right away. With all that being said, the Seahawks will most likely be pretty picky in determining who deserves a roster spot on the offensive side of the ball given how set they seem to look in terms of their primary guys. This means that Jake Bobo and Easop Winston Jr are two players on the Seahawks roster bubble who need to shine in the preseason if they want to make the regular season squad.

Both Jake Bobo and Easop Winston Jr are unproven, young players in the NFL who understand the magnitude of the 2023 NFL preseason in terms of their future with the Seahawks. Both are undrafted players who definitely want to prove they belong, but given how stacked the Seahawks are at their position, it will be tough to prove that they deserve a roster spot. Winston Jr and Bobo are 26-years-old and 25-years-old respectively, so they also have an uphill battle to climb in terms of age; guys like Smith-Njigba and Dareke Young are younger and ahead of them on the depth chart, and most teams will lean towards keeping younger players that promise more potential upside. Overall, both Jake Bobo and Easop Winston Jr have to explode in the preseason in order to make it off of the roster bubble and onto the Seahawks regular season team.

Jake Bobo

Jake Bobo had a very impressive collegiate career playing for Duke University and UCLA. He spent four years at Duke and become one of the better receivers their program has seen, and then transferred to UCLA for the 2022 campaign and became Dorian Thompson-Robinson's favorite weapon. There is no doubt that Bobo showed the ability to eventually become an NFL wide receiver, but unfortunately for him, the 2023 NFL draft came and went without him hearing his name called. The Seahawks opted to give him a chance and sign him as an undrafted free agent, but he joined a wide receiver room with three top guys set in stone.

Metcalf and Lockett were one of the better duos in the NFL last season and only figure to get better as they use another year of chemistry building with Smith. Adding Smith-Njigba into this group will be very scary for opposing defenses, especially given the extremely high potential Smith-Njigba has. If it weren't for an entire year missed due to injury in his last season with the Ohio State Buckeyes, Smith-Njigba would have been a top ten pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Some thought he was the best receiver in college football during the year before he could declare for the draft, but injury last season severely hurt his stock. Still, if he can become the player he was originally projected to be, the Seahawks will have gotten a steal and turned it into arguably the best receiving corps in the NFL. This is great news for Seattle fans, but not so great news for Bobo. Taking a chance on him might not be worth it given how secure the Seahawks already feel at the position. Nevertheless, if Jake Bobo balls out during the preseason, he could find himself on the Seahawks roster come Week 1.

Easop Winston Jr

Easop Winston Jr finds himself in the exact same spot as Jake Bobo, although he is heading into the preseason with a much less prestigious college pedigree. He started his college career at City College of San Francisco and then eventually transferred to Washington State, and although his numbers weren't staggering, he did post 11 touchdowns in his final season. Still, he was not drafted out of college in 2020, and he has spent the last few seasons bouncing around rosters in the NFL. He does have one reception in his career during some time with the New Orleans Saints, but he was waived by the Saints during training camp last year.

Winston Jr spent last season on the Seahawks practice squad, and he is now going into preseason hoping to make the active roster for the first time in his career at the start of a regular season. Again like Bobo, he is trying to do this on a team with a stacked wide receiving corps and plenty of young guys also battling for a position. The odds are stacked against Winston Jr, but anything can happen in the modern NFL. Both Easop Winston Jr and Jake Bobo need to play above expectations in the preseason in order to survive the roster bubble and find a spot on the Seahawks regular season roster.