The Seattle Seahawks are up against the clock when it comes to the availability of starting quarterback Geno Smith for their Thursday game against the San Francisco 49ers on Thanksgiving night in Seattle.

Smith was injured at the end of the third quarter in last Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams have now handed the Seahawks two of their four losses. Drew Lock came in to play two drives before Smith returned for Seattle's final drive. He led them 38 yards down the field to get into field goal range for Jason Myers.

With the score 17-16 Rams, a made kick would push the Seahawks to victory, their seventh of the season. Instead, Myers pushed it wide right, giving the Rams life for the rest of the year.

Smith said he was pretty banged up after the game and with the quick turnaround for Thursday's game, there are doubts that Smith can be ready to play. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll gave some positive news regarding his QB today, saying that “he would think” Smith can play Thursday despite a triceps injury. “He'll make it back,” Carroll said, via Bob Condotta.

Geno Smith hasn’t missed a game since being named starter for the Seahawks before Week 1 last season. His 96.8 passer rating and 68 percent completion percentage during that span are proof that Smith is among the best at his position. His last 27 games have been fantastic and he earned himself the starting role long-term in Seattle.

It will be a tall task for Smith to suit up on Thursday, but never count against him. The Seahawks would love to have their leader under center against the Niners.