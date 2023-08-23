Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, at 71 years old, is the oldest coach in the NFL today. But don't ask him how long he has before he considers retiring from the game for good.

While it's definitely a common question considering how long he has been plying his trade in the NFL, Carroll admitted that retirement is not yet even in his mind. He emphasized he's having fun with the Seahawks, and that his focus right now is winning not just once but rather consistently year in and year out.

“I'm having the time of my life right now. This team we're building right now is as fun as any team we've ever had,” Carroll said when Richard Sherman asked when does it end for him, per The Volume. “Right now, I don't even care about that thought, like how long or whatever. I'm thrilled by the thought that this is Year 13 0r 12 or 14, whatever the heck it is, that we've been here because to me it has never been about winning the one time. It's how long you can keep winning, how long you can keep going.”

Of course Seahawks fans will love Pete Carroll's statement. With the team off to an incredible start in the post-Russell Wilson era, the Seattle faithful wouldn't want another leader to steer the ship than their longtime coach.

Even better, based on Carroll's comments, it sure looks like the Seahawks are trending in the right direction. It remains to be seen how they'll actually perform in 2023 season and if they can build off their amazing 2022 run, but there's reason to believe they can do it.