Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks improved their 2023 record to 2-1 with a 27-37 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Throughout the game, Seahawks fans were very loud and created an intimidating environment for the Panthers.

After the contest, Carroll made sure to shout out the well known “12th Man,” as Seahawks fans are known, for their contributions to a number of Panthers false start penalties that were drawn throughout the afternoon.

“What a great impact they had,” said Carroll, per John Boyle.

Throughout the years, Seahawks fans have indeed established Lumen Field as one of the toughest environments for opposing teams to play in, and that was seen throughout Sunday's games.

As for the Seahawks players themselves, they were equally as impressive against the Panthers. Quarterback Geno Smith put together an excellent performance, completing 23/36 pass attempts for 296 and one touchdown against one interception. Meanwhile, running back Kenneth Walker III took 18 carries for 97 yards and found the end zone two times on the afternoon.

The win is the Seahawks' second straight victory, following up last week's impressive overtime road win against the Detroit Lions, in which the team showed much resiliency. That occurred on the heels of a tough home loss to the Los Angeles Rams to open up the 2023 season.

Up next for the Seahawks, they will hit the road once again for a game against the New York Giants on October 2. That game is a Monday Night Football game and is slated to kick off at 8:15 PM ET from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.