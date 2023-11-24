It was a rough outing for the Seattle Seahawks, particularly on offense, as they lost to the San Francisco 49ers 31-13 on their home turf. Even the 13 points on the scoreboard are misleading, as the Seahawks' offense only contributed to three of those. The first Seahawks field goal came because of a long kick return while the lone touchdown for Seattle was a pick-six on a tipped pass. Outside of one field goal drive, Seattle's offense was pretty much incapable of anything.

Following the game, coach Pete Carroll was realistic when asked about the offense. “There’s nothing that is okay in this one,” Carroll said, via The Seattle Times' Bob Condotta.

The 49ers defense absolutely had their way with the Seahawks offense. They sacked Geno Smith six times, forced a fumble and interception, and limited Seattle to just 3-11 on third down conversion attempts. Cornerback Charvarius Ward shut down the Seattle receivers with multiple clutch pass breakups, and the Seahawks were forced into several 3-and-outs. Outside of an outstanding one-handed catch by rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle's offense was nothing special. They now have failed to score an offensive touchdown in the last seven quarters.

The Seahawks did come into the game with some injuries as Geno Smith dealt with an elbow injury and Kenneth Walker III missing the game because of an oblique injury. Though Seattle would not use these as excuses and they are far from the only issues on offense during the game, they didn't help the Seahawks either.